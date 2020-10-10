Nathan Cacka, 34
Certified Public Accountant, Cordell, Neher & Company PLLC
On the surface, Nathan Cacka seems to be all about the numbers.
Born and raised in Alberta, Canada, he earned undergrad degrees in accounting and business management from Pensacola Christian College in Florida, followed by a master’s degree in accountancy with a focus on assurance services from Gonzaga University.
He moved to Wenatchee in 2013 to join Cordell, Neher & Company PLLC where, as a manager, he specializes in providing accounting and auditing services and business and personal tax services for clients. In addition to accounting services, he is currently completing the final licensing required to be a wealth management financial adviser.
His leadership and community involvement extend beyond office hours, though.
He mentors members of the firm and, according to his co-workers, serves as a model for balancing the demands of the accounting profession.
With the help and support from his wife, who is a registered nurse at Confluence Health, the father of three sons, ages 5, 3 and 1, also serves as treasurer for Lighthouse Christian Ministries and volunteers in the community, doing everything from picking up garbage on the highway to helping with his church, Grace City.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I am most proud of being in a profession where our primary purpose is to see others be successful.
This may be by providing businesses and business owners with advice on how they can operate more efficiently or by giving them recommendations when they are making important decisions. For individuals, this may be by reducing tax burdens or providing tax planning that helps them to achieve financial security for their retirement.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: In my life, I have always been passionate about the camaraderie of teams working together toward a common goal. This idea of teams banding together to excel inspires me to see the teams I am part of be better and more successful, whether the team is the company I work for, the nonprofit I serve with, or the community where I live.
When the teams I am involved in are successful, that is when I find personal success, not because I strive for my own success, but as a byproduct of being part of the success of the whole team.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff