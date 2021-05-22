Nicole Brown, 30
Payables manager, Goodfellow Bros.
Nicole Brown was born and raised in Wenatchee, graduating in 2008 from Wenatchee High School. She went on to attend Wenatchee Valley College and Western Washington University before embarking on a career at LaborWorks Industrial Staffing in Bellevue.
Hired initially as a staffing specialist, she was promoted to branch manager within a year.
She decided to move back to Wenatchee to be closer to family in 2014, after her mother died. Once here, she was hired as a subcontracts assistant by Goodfellow Bros., advancing to subcontracts manager after three years, then promoted to payables manager two years later. She is one of the youngest employees in a management position within the company.
Through it all, she has continued to be active in the Wenatchee Valley community, including the Wenatchee Central Lions Club and helping to direct the Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant and volunteering for the festival.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: In 2018, I helped to start — as well as direct — the annual Goodfellow Bros. Charity Golf Classic, which raised more than $70,000 for the Chelan-Douglas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program in our inaugural year and more than $100,000 in our second year for The Children’s Home Society of Washington.
Ironically, the golf tournament led me to what I am most proud of, my work with the Chelan-Douglas CASA program. I have served as CASA’s treasurer for the past three years and it is where I feel the most fulfilled as well as impactful. What we do at CASA directly affects the most vulnerable children and families within our community.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I was raised in a household where we were expected — and also supported — to be the best possible versions of ourselves every day. Having that instilled in me at a young age has carried into my adult life. I constantly desire to do better, be better, whether that is working my way up the ladder at work or supporting the community around me. I am a big believer in “the harder you work for something, the greater you’ll feel when you achieve it.”
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff