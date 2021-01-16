Sam Chapin, 29
Vice president of operations, Foray Coffee
Raised in Wenatchee, Sam Chapin earned a degree in business administration with a specialization in marketing management at Central Washington University. After graduating, he first put his education to work as the marketing manager at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort for one season, helping establish a social media marketing program during one of the worst snow years in its history.
“It was a difficult set of circumstances for a ski resort that had almost no snow, but our team worked hard to come up with innovative events and promotions to encourage guests to come ski,” he said.
The next year, he started working at Caffe Mela, where he wore many hats, from managing employees to rebranding the business to developing community events hosted at the cafe. His efforts also included helping expand the coffee roasting side of the business and building an e-commerce website.
Chapin was then invited by Caffe Mela owner Kyle Hendrickson to help develop and operate Foray Coffee, a tech startup offering customers a café level experience for coffee and food without any waiting. The development included creation of an app, built from the ground up, to process online coffee and food orders. It uses customers’ GPS data to alert the barista when it is time to begin making the customer’s order so that it is ready for them when they arrive.
The store opened in the fall of 2019. Chapin is its vice president of operations.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: Helping get Foray Coffee started has been the most rewarding part of my professional career so far.
The process has been very challenging since it is a brand new concept that does not exist anywhere else and depends on software and coffee production innovations that did not previously exist.
Even through this current pandemic, we have been fortunate enough to see growth in daily sales and in our customer base.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I am very fortunate to be surrounded by people who care about me and push me to give my best effort in every endeavor. My parents have been a vital support system to me. My circle of family, friends, mentors, pastors, professors and employers have inspired me to strive to make a positive impact in any and every way I can and helped me grow in many different areas of life. Most of all, I am inspired and supported by my wife, Rosie and my son, Ian, in every facet of life. My gratefulness for this network of support inspires me to do my best to optimize the opportunities I’ve been given.
I am also inspired by three character traits that I see in many of the successful people I look up to:
- The desire to turn whatever they set your minds on into a craft and achieve mastery over it.
- The desire to put others and their needs in front of their own.
- The desire to stand up for what is right and defend those who are unable to defend themselves.
I am continually inspired by individuals who do not let their circumstances define them or dictate their trajectory in life. They rise out of incredibly challenging situations to defy odds and expectations and to redefine what was previously thought to be possible.
Along with these sources of inspiration, my greatest inspiration is my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. My faith in Christ inspires me to love in ways I otherwise could not, strive to reach goals I could not accomplish on my own, and aim for excellence based on the example he set.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff