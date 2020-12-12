Stephanie Boorman, 32
Executive Assistant, City of Quincy
Quincy native Stephanie Boorman started her career with the City of Quincy as a temporary secretary/receptionist, answering phones and greeting customers. That was nine years ago. The temp job led to a full-time job as the secretary/receptionist position, then administrative assistant in 2014, and, in 2017, as executive assistant.
Her duties include preparing council meeting agenda packets, processing city-wide public records requests, keeping the mayor and councilmembers updated and informed of city activities and to keep them in compliance with their responsibilities as elected officials.
She also is involved in the community, as chairwoman of the Dru Gimlin 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament and on the board for the Ben Horning Memorial Foundation, which holds the Beat the Beast run every year during Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day. She was elected as the 2021 Quincy Rotary Club president, which she regretfully stepped away from to focus on the upcoming addition to her family.
Her path has taken some turns. After graduating from Quincy High School, she spent a year studying abroad in Denmark as a Rotary exchange student. She then started college at Spokane Falls before transferring to Gonzaga University with the intent of earning a bachelor’s degree and applying to the nursing program.
To help pay for college, she started working full-time at Payless ShoeSource and by the time she was 21, was managing her own Payless ShoeSource store. She ultimately left school to work full-time. Her oldest daughter, Lily, was born a year later.
Since returning to Quincy and getting the job at the city, her on-the-job education has included earning her Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation and she plans to continue working toward a Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) designation and becoming a Certified Public Records Officer.
Her family also has grown. Stephanie married her high school sweetheart, Nic, in 2018, which also gained her a second daughter, her step-daughter Aria. In 2018, Stephanie and Nic added a third daughter, Addie, and on Nov. 20 this year welcomed their fourth daughter, Erika.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I was blessed with the opportunity to take on the role as a mom at the age of 22 and was fortunate to have been able to stay home with my daughter for the first 10 and a half months. When she was about 10 months, I chose to start a new chapter and make a better life for her and we moved back home to Quincy.
I am most proud of how much I have grown, in every aspect of my personal and professional life. The City took a chance on someone who had no experience or background in local government and continued to push me to succeed and move further in my career. Without the support of former Mayor Hemberry, former City Clerk Sue Miller, and current City Clerk Nancy Schanze, along with the tremendous amount of love and support from my parents, I don’t believe I would be where I am today.
I have not lost hope of earning my college degree. Eventually, when the time is right, I plan to return to school, when I know exactly what area I want to focus on. I am torn between a degree of use in the municipal government world or a degree in the field of medicine. My main goals right now are to be the best mom I can be, while continuing to take pride in my work and in my role at the City of Quincy.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: First and foremost, my family inspires me to succeed. My oldest daughter, especially, inspires me every day to be successful. Who knows where I would be today, or what I would be doing, had I not been blessed with her?
My family has supported me through thick and thin, and I continue to succeed in hopes of being able to help them if they ever need it.
My competitiveness inspires me to be better and to continue to learn and advance. The community also inspires me, because most of what I do in my position is for the community. I assist them with access to information and records at the local government level.