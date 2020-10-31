Tom Wachholder, 33
Project development manager for the Public Works Department, city of East Wenatchee
Tom Wachholder’s passion — or one of them — is to improve the community by making roads safer. Perhaps, it comes with the job.
He has been with the city of East Wenatchee since 2015 and is currently managing the public works department, which includes overseeing and managing all city capital projects, the stormwater utility and engineering services — and fleet management.
His responsibilities include searching out, writing and winning grant funding for various street projects.
Some of Wachholder’s successes in that regard so far include:
- $743,750 in state grant funding for the city’s 3rd Street SE/Highline Drive roundabout project
- $3.9 million in federal grant funding for the city’s 5th Street Safe Routes to School project
- $2.5 million in state, federal, and Public Works Board funding for the city’s 10th Street improvements project.
Wachholder has a bachelor’s degree in applied environmental geography, with a geographic information systems (GIS) certificate, from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and a master’s degree in resource management from Central Washington University.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: In terms of personal accomplishments, I am most proud of being a father and raising a family. In addition, I am proud of not only completing my master’s degree, but also securing a full tuition waiver and assistantship. Having been born and raised in Wisconsin, the decision to move to Washington state for graduate school was not an easy one. In the end, I am proud that I found success in stepping outside my comfort zone.
Regarding professional accomplishments, I am proud of being in a position that betters the local community through improving infrastructure and safety, collaborating with partnering agencies and citizen groups to find solutions to local and regional public works related issues, and continuing to pursue public works department efficiencies. For example, I recently led the development of a city-wide fleet management program.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: Regarding who inspires me to be successful, fellow Public Works professionals from partnering agencies inspire me. Through regular partner agency collaboration, I learn and become re-inspired when program efficiencies are developed.
In addition, effective working relationships with citizens, coworkers and city councilmembers further inspire me to succeed.
What inspires me to be successful is delivering successful capital projects for the citizens of East Wenatchee. In addition, resolving problems and helping others to resolve problems.
