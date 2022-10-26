U.S. mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades, extending a string of steep increases that have stymied housing demand.

The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose 22 basis points to 7.16% in the week ended Oct. 21, marking the 10th-straight increase, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data released Wednesday.



