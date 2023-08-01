The Riverview Terrace project in Malaga would be a private, gated community and develop 45 lots for single-family residences, housing about 113 people, and include several amenities like a private park, natural area and a trail.
MALAGA — A 45-lot gated community in Malaga was approved in July by the Chelan County Hearing Examiner amidst pushback from neighbors and other concerned community members about traffic and safety concerns.
The project would develop land for single-family residences and include the construction of a private park, natural area and a trail to the Three Lakes Golf Course, among other amenities.
Lots range in size from 5,600 square feet to 11,900 square feet and is intended to develop 44 single-family homes for "middle-income housing," approximately housing 113 people, according to the State Environmental Policy Act checklist submitted by the developers.
The development, called Riverview Terrace, is located at 3025 Riverview Lane in Malaga on 11.3 acres of land. The applicants are Davy Enterprises LLC, an East Wenatchee real estate developer, and Bremmer Construction LLC, a Wenatchee construction company.
The hearing examiner approved the planned development application on July 11.
More than 20 people sent in public comments as part of the application process to express their concern with the development. Traffic and road access were among the chief concerns.
The primary access to the project would be an extension of Riverview Lane and access to the proposed lots would be via a new, internal private road. Many members are concerned about an increase in traffic which would impact neighbors to the development, as well as emergency vehicles responding in the area, according to the staff report.
Other public comments said the volume and density of the development did not fit the rural nature of the surrounding area.
The developers submitted a traffic impact study but will also be required, per the conditions of hearing examiner's approval, to submit a revised traffic impact analysis.
The traffic study will need to be submitted by developers after a "scoping meeting" with the county's public works department. After review, the applicant may be required to "construct off-site and/or frontage improvements," according to the staff report.
The property was originally set aside in 2009 for another Riverview Terrace planned development and a permit was approved in 2012. The developers reapplied in December 2022, according to Chelan County's staff report.
Construction of the 45 lots would be completed in two phases.
The Riverview Terrace development project was issued a mitigated determination of nonsignificance which means the project may have "significant adverse impacts" so will need specific mitigation plans.
The project includes "several identified fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas such as shrubsteppe and mule deer habitat," according to the staff report. The mitigation plan includes the creation of a 1.10-acre natural area to preserve and enhance a portion of the existing shrubsteppe within the property.
