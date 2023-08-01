Riverview Terrace development

The Riverview Terrace project in Malaga would be a private, gated community and develop 45 lots for single-family residences, housing about 113 people, and include several amenities like a private park, natural area and a trail. 

 Provided image/Chelan County

MALAGA — A 45-lot gated community in Malaga was approved in July by the Chelan County Hearing Examiner amidst pushback from neighbors and other concerned community members about traffic and safety concerns.

The project would develop land for single-family residences and include the construction of a private park, natural area and a trail to the Three Lakes Golf Course, among other amenities.



