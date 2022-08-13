OLYMPIA — Nonprofits with a history and plan for helping small businesses thrive now have access to grants of up to $5 million through a new program implemented by the state Department of Commerce.
The Small Business Innovation Fund program seeks to support proposals that will offer community-based programs and services tailored for the specific needs of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) entrepreneurs, women-owned small businesses and businesses located in underserved, low-income and rural areas.
The deadline to submit proposals is Sept. 2.
Organizations will be eligible for grants between $500,000 and $5 million through a competitive award process. A total of $34.5 million in federal funds is available through the Small Business Innovation Fund. Eligible organizations must be licensed to do business in the state and be registered with the Office of the Secretary of State as a nonprofit.
The funds can be used for:
Small business incubator and accelerator programs
Local procurement initiatives
Hiring and retention programs
Improvements and repairs to workspaces in response to public health requirements or acts of vandalism
Projects that increase the aptitude of small business to succeed and thrive
