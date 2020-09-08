RICHLAND — Battelle has donated $50,000 to Visit Tri-Cities to help spread the word about the area's scientific achievements and attractions.
The area's history is steeped in science, dating to the Hanford nuclear reservation's key role in the World War II Manhattan Project, now showcased as part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.
Its research that has made world science history continues, including with the Nobel Prize-winning work of the LIGO Hanford observatory.
Battelle's donation and its partnership with Visit Tri-Cities for science tourism will "shine a brighter light on the region for its significant achievements and attractions" and help attract visitors interested in science, said Michael Novakovich, president of Visit Tri-Cities.
It also helps meet Battelle goals of creating interest in science, technology, engineering and math to help develop the Tri-Cities workforce in those fields.
Battelle operates the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland for the Department of Energy.