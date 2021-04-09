WENATCHEE — More than 50 companies from across the state are competing for a now $200,000 investment fund as part of the 2021 Flywheel Investment Conference May 20 in Wenatchee.
The Flywheel Angel Network, which funds the investment offering that goes to the winning company, has increased the award to $200,000 this year, according to a press release from GWATA, the nonprofit that organizes the annual event. The top prize last year was $150,000 and was $100,000 in 2019.
The Flywheel Conference is designed to bring together entrepreneurs, investors and community members to cultivate momentum for growing companies. It is organized by NCW Tech Alliance (formally named GWATA) and hosted in partnership with the Flywheel Angel Network, a group of angel investors passionate about supporting economic development in North Central Washington.
In addition to the $200,000 investment award for the selected winner, one finalist will also be voted as audience favorite and awarded a $5,000 cash prize. A separate $50,000 relocation prize will also be offered to the first place winner if they relocate their company to either Chelan or Douglas counties. Should the winning company already be locally based, or decline to relocate, the relocation offer will be extended to the runner up.
The investors are currently in the process of selecting the top six finalists to compete live for the investment award during the Flywheel Conference on May 20, which will be a hybrid event, with in-person attendance limited to speakers, presenters and investors due to COVID restrictions. The Flywheel Conference will be streamed online allowing for public attendance from anywhere in the world. Online tickets will be available for purchase starting April 15.
Past winners include: Cartogram, 2018; Beta Hatch, 2019; and Agtools, 2020.
For details go to flywheelconference.com or gwata.org.