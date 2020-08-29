CASHMERE — 501 Consultants founder Vicky Scharlau has added longtime employee Sara Higgins as co-owner in the business.
Higgins will serve as vice president and chief operating officer. Scharlau will continue as president and chief executive officer.
501 Consultants, established in 1994, offers full-management services and project-based consulting for trade associations, nonprofits and other organizations including state and federal agencies. It manages three nonprofit organizations — Washington Winegrowers, Columbia Basin Development League and Washington Wine Industry Foundation — and works on consulting projects across the country.
Higgins joined 501 Consultants Inc. in May 2010, after serving nearly eight years as executive director of Wenatchee’s Numerica Performing Arts Center.
Since then, she has helped the company with planning, building infrastructure, program and project management, community outreach and advocacy. Working with nonprofit boards, staff and committees, Higgins has managed state and federal policy issues, coordinated educational programming, administered fundraising events, facilitated strategic planning, assessed and analyzed operations, led board trainings, and guided nonprofit startups and closures.
She is a graduate of Seattle University, a member of AgForestry Class 42 and a finalist for the Marshall Memorial Fellowship.
“Sara’s knowledge and leadership are a tremendous asset,” Scharlau said. “In particular during turbulent times like these, Sara’s steady leadership has improved every aspect of 501’s work.”
The Cashmere-based company has a core team of 11 people.