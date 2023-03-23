BIZ-SENATE-OHIO-TRAIN-DERAILMENT-GET

Alan Shaw, CEO of Norfolk Southern, testifies before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. The committee heard testimony on "Improving Rail Safety in response to the East Palestine Derailment." 

 Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS

ATLANTA — Norfolk Southern’s CEO Alan Shaw was among the witnesses who testified Wednesday at a U.S. Senate committee hearing about the railroad’s toxic derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3.

Here are six things to know about the hearing before the Senate commerce committee:



©2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?