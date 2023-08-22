The Sagecrest West Apartment project consists of 95 apartment units priced at "market rate" across four, three-story building is being reviewed by the city of Wenatchee. Another 60 units were approved by the city in 2019 and are located in the adjacent parcel.
WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is currently processing four building permit applications for a project that would bring in almost 100 new apartments.
The Sagecrest West Apartment proposal includes the construction of 95 apartments of one- and two-bedroom units spread across four three-story buildings, according to the applicant's State Environmental Policy Act environmental checklist.
The apartments are located on a 2.44-acre parcel of land on 1425 Maple St. in Wenatchee across Maple Street from Foothills Middle School. The project also includes a leasing office.
The applicant, Scott Hutchinson, is a Seattle-based real estate developer. The land's owners are Edward and Lisa Jacoby. His company, SHCP Maple LLC, purchased the adjacent parcel in 2021 for $1.18 million, according to the Chelan County Assessor's Office.
The location used to be an orchard but was removed more than 20 years ago, according to the SEPA checklist.
The new apartment units would be rented as "market rate apartments," according to the SEPA checklist. The applicant does not clarify further on what market rate signifies.
The project would generate a total of 675 new daily trips, below the threshold that requires a full transportation study, according to the SEPA checklist. Access to the apartment complex is on a driveway located on Maple Street. The trip estimate was generated from data in a preliminary traffic report.
This latest batch of planned units are the second part of the Sagecrest Apartment project as 60 units were approved by the city in 2019. The 60 units would be located in two three-story buildings.
Hutchinson also filed for an 8-year tax exemption as a part of the city's Multi-Family Housing Tax Exemption.
The program is intended to encourage the development of multifamily units in the city, especially in existing vacant and underutilized buildings, according to Stephen Neuenschwander, the city's planning manager.
Wenatchee City Council members are currently working through possible changes, possibly shifting the program to focus more on affordable housing and target parts of the city where people with low to moderate income live.
The Sagecrest Apartment's application for the multi-family exemption goes before the city council on Sept. 14. A city staff report will be published a week before this meeting, said Neuenschwander in an email.
