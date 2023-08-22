1425 maple st.JPG

Shown is 1425 Maple St. in September 2022.

WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is currently processing four building permit applications for a project that would bring in almost 100 new apartments.

The Sagecrest West Apartment proposal includes the construction of 95 apartments of one- and two-bedroom units spread across four three-story buildings, according to the applicant's State Environmental Policy Act environmental checklist.

Sagecrest Apartments

The Sagecrest West Apartment project consists of 95 apartment units priced at "market rate" across four, three-story building is being reviewed by the city of Wenatchee. Another 60 units were approved by the city in 2019 and are located in the adjacent parcel.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?