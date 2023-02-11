Frullato Fresh, located at 1063 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, opened in 2020, and owners Joel Perez, Exzar Perez and David Garcia expect to see growth in the community and in their clientele in 2023.
“We believe our business will match or exceed past year’s growth trends. Our community is growing, and we want to continue to have people learn about us and come and try us out! We believe that in 2023 our products will continue to be a great part of what people can experience as they visit or live in our valley,” Garcia said.
Frullato Fresh offers smoothies, shakes, sandwiches and breakfast items.
Perez believes the food industry will continue to implement healthier food options in the new year.
“Having healthier, customizable foods in a fast food model. People in general want to fight chronic disease naturally vs. western medicine will become more and more of a trend,” Perez said.
Instability in the broader environment leaves the future unpredictable in the food business, but these local business people expect businesses will find favorable conditions this year.
“It is challenging to fully understand and/or predict future impacts of our current national and global instability on food industry businesses. There are many variables that can either weaken or strengthen growth trends depending on what sector of the food industry we find ourselves in,” Garcia said.
“We believe and hope that our local economy can continue to sustain all of our current businesses that make our valley a great place for everyone to live and enjoy.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone