Frullato Fresh, located at 1063 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, opened in 2020, and owners Joel Perez, Exzar Perez and David Garcia expect to see growth in the community and in their clientele in 2023.

“We believe our business will match or exceed past year’s growth trends. Our community is growing, and we want to continue to have people learn about us and come and try us out! We believe that in 2023 our products will continue to be a great part of what people can experience as they visit or live in our valley,” Garcia said.

220101-bizag-peopleplacesGarcia.jpg

David Garcia

Co-owner of Frullato Fresh


What's NABUR?