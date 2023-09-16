This article appeared in the August Wenatchee Valley Business World.
EAST WENATCHEE — Olga Camarena, 33, is branch manager II at Numerica Credit Union in East Wenatchee. She is a young woman but already well-accomplished in her professional life. She juggles being the mother of four children (ages 17, 16, 9 and 3) and working full time.
“I am my own worst critic,” Camarena said. “I know I have done well to get this far, but I always feel like there is room for improvement.”
This attitude may just be the reason why she has made such remarkable progress; never sitting back and thinking “good enough.”
“I guess you could say I’m a go-getter, an achiever,” Camarena said, agreeing with a smile.
Camarena was selected as one of the 30 Under 35 class of 2023 for her drive, leadership and achievements.
She proved herself to be an achiever as early on as high school.
“I was a young mother and it wasn’t easy going to school and having a family,” Camarena recalls. “My mom and husband did help a lot. Still, there were times when I just wanted to give up and go to work.”
Olga did finish high school, with college credits to boot. She continued on to Wenatchee Valley College and worked at Applebee’s at the same time.
“At first I thought I would like to be in radiology. However, my son started school and I realized the irregular hospital hours weren’t a good idea. Then it came to me: banking! Working Monday through Friday, holidays off, that was better,” Camarena explained.
She found employment with the Numerica Credit Union and has stayed with it through her career.
The establishment of the Numerica Bilingual Call Center in 2016 proved to be a firm stepping stone for Camarena.
“There was a group of us working together to make it happen. Once it was up and running I learned a lot,” Camarena said. “I became familiar with all aspects of banking; e-services, online banking and so on. It prepared me for this management job.”
Camarena is currently at level II of management and aspires to go further, to level III. All the while, as she pursues her own dreams, she helps others to reach theirs.
“The best part of my job is watching success,” Camarena said.
She enjoys seeing clients achieve their saving goals, get loans and move ahead in life. Likewise, Camarena is a strong supporter to her staff.
“My birdies, I call them,” Camarena said with a chuckle. “I offer my co-workers advice and criticism. Opportunities when they appear.”
And where does Camarena go when she herself is in need of support?
“In my personal life, I turn to my mother and husband for help,” Camarena said. “My husband also has experience in management, although our approaches are very different. I guess it’s that ‘opposites’ thing … . At work, my biggest support is my manager, Tracy Taylor.”
Camarena feels the hardest part in her work is the unpredictability of the financial world. The COVID-19 times were especially trying, but changes continue to happen all the time.
“I would like to give people hope, but when things are unstable, you cannot,” she said.
Camarena finds time to be active in the community, as well.
“I’m a board member with the Girls on the Run organization as well as the Economics Board,” she said.
The Girls on the Run group offers support and advice to young girls on their journey to adulthood.
“To a young woman who wants to have a career I would say, ‘Never give up,’” Camarena said. “It’s OK to fall, but you can’t stay there, you have to go on.”
“I would love to change high-schoolers, be a motivational speaker,” Camarena mentioned.
This year, Camarena received the Red Cross Call to Action Award for her quick thinking and help at the scene of a bicycle accident. Just a few days before the incident, the Red Cross had offered first-aid training at the Numerica Credit Union, and Camarena didn’t hesitate to step in to put her knowledge to use. Two weeks later, the victim walked into the Numerica branch to open a bank account, not knowing that is where Camarena worked. Had the young woman not stopped to help, this story might have had a different ending.
“We never know when we can help save a life,” Camarena said after the accident. “When these opportunities to learn come along, we should take them.”