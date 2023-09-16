230718-bzw-30under35olgafeature 01.JPG (copy)
Numerica Credit Union East Wenatchee Branch Manager Olga Camarena, middle right, shares a company video on her phone with her fellow employees (from the left): Yesica Tovar, Chein Zavala, Placida Morales, and Juanita Sanchez after a company meeting July 18, 2023. The video highlights employee fun facts and what employees like about the company. 

This article appeared in the August Wenatchee Valley Business World.

EAST WENATCHEE — Olga Camarena, 33, is branch manager II at Numerica Credit Union in East Wenatchee. She is a young woman but already well-accomplished in her professional life. She juggles being the mother of four children (ages 17, 16, 9 and 3) and working full time.

230718-bzw-30under35olgafeature 02.JPG (copy)
Olga Camarena, the branch manager for Numerica Credit Union in East Wenatchee, at right, goes over lending and business calendars with financial service representative Rey Garcia on July 17, 2023.
230718-bzw-30under35olgafeature 03.JPG (copy)
Financial service representative Placida Morales makes a call to a customer during her shift July 17 at the East Wenatchee branch of Numerica Credit Union.
230718-bzw-30under35olgafeature 04.JPG (copy)
Olga Camarena laughs with fellow employee Lucy Bernal, at left, as they discuss work July 17 at the East Wenatchee branch of Numerica Credit Union. 


