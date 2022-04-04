WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Rotary Club is presenting donations to five local organizations this month. The club raised $128,000 net at its annual auction held in January. The entire amount will be poured back into the community. The donations will be presented at the club’s weekly meetings at noon Thursdays at Pybus Event Center. The meetings are open to the public. Each organization will be sharing how this donation will be used to further the mission of their organization. The schedule is at follows:
April 7: Chelan Douglas Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
Chelan Douglas CASA equips and empowers court-appointed volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children and youth who have endured abuse or neglect so that they will have safety, permanency, and wellbeing. Chelan Douglas CASA envisions a world where every child thrives in a safe and loving home free from abuse and neglect.
“Thank you for supporting our efforts to equip and empower court appointed volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children and youth who have endured abuse or neglect so that they will be safe, have a forever home and the childhood they deserve. Your contribution ensures that every child who has experienced abuse or neglect has a dedicated advocate to speak up for their best interest in court, at school, and in our community,” said Lisa Melvin, CASA executive director.
April 14: YMCA
The YMCA is the leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community by empowering young people, improving the health and well-being of people of all ages and inspiring action in and across communities.
“With the support of Wenatchee Rotary Club, the YMCA is on the path to make a greater difference in the lives of our youth in the valley,” said Dorry Foster, YMCA executive director.
April 21: Camp Fire of NCW/ Camp Zanika
Camp Zanika is more than an unusual name; it is a truly unique camping experience. Owned and Operated by the North Central Washington Council of Camp Fire, Camp Zanika is nestled on the shores of Lake Wenatchee some 25 miles from Leavenworth in the Washington Cascade Mountain Range and lies within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Zanika’s rustic log cabins, lodge and other facilities all serve to provide summer campers and rental groups with a gorgeous backdrop to make memories that will last a lifetime.
“Our campers will benefit greatly from the continued support from the Wenatchee Rotary Club, we love our long stating partnership with this club. Thank you for continuing to support our program and the youth that come to make memories each summer,” said Theresa Samuelsen, Camp Fire of NCW executive director.
April 28: Wenatchee Rotary Foundation/ Wenatchee High School Interact
Founded in 1980, the primary mission of the foundation is to support education in the greater Wenatchee area, which is done by awarding scholarships and grants. The Wenatchee Rotary Foundation has grown significantly and the amount of money available each year for scholarships has grown as well.
“Many of our students are the first person in their families to attend college. They are all very worthy. This money will make a difference in many lives for generations to come,” said Tom Ross, Wenatchee Rotary Foundation president.
Wenatchee High School Interact Club, the youth branch of Rotary Club, is an organization dedicated to generating positive change in the world through local and international projects. The group has raised money to complete projects with Habitat with Humanity and Chelan Douglas Land Trust.
Alice Meyer is Wenatchee Rotary Club president and Jill Leonard is the public relations chairperson. The Wenatchee Rotary Club was chartered on Feb. 1, 1921, as the 815th club formed. In the over 100 years in existence, the Wenatchee Rotary Club has funded hundreds of service projects locally and internationally. Members consist of local citizens in the area coming together to make an impact. Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who come together to make positive, lasting change in communities at home and abroad.