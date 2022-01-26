WENATCHEE — High school mascot merchandise has moved beyond sweatshirts, gym bags, bumper stickers and license plates.
Gesa Credit Union debit cards are now sporting Wenatchee and WestSide high school logos in a partnership announced Monday that doubles as a fundraising program for the schools.
Each time a “co-branded affinity card” is used, Gesa makes a donation to the schools to support academic, athletic and extracurricular programs.
The program is new to Wenatchee, but Eastmont High School has been enrolled in it for longer, the result of trying to find a sponsor for a winter basketball tournament several years ago, according to Eastmont Athletic Director Russ Waterman.
Waterman said he and Wenatchee High School Athletic Director Jim Beeson had attended a tournament in Lewiston two years in a row and were looking at organizing their own event.
"We thought we could run one here and save money for the district as well as bring business to the community for three days," Waterman said, so he reached out to local financial institutions looking for a premier sponsor.
Gesa responded, he said.
“In fact, we had an alumni who had been an athlete for Eastmont come in and speak to (Principal Lance Noell) and I about this opportunity. Thus the Gesa Winter Shootout was born,” he said.
The pandemic slowed down the tournament's debut until this past December, but the sponsorship pieces were in place.
In the Eastmont agreement, Gesa pays 5 cents for each branded debit card transaction, with an annual minimum donation of $7,000, with $4,000 going to the EHS general athletic fund and $3,000 to the school district. Any revenue over $7,000 goes to the school district, with no maximum cap on payment.
Waterman said the tournament also received support from Ignite Hotels, Red Lion Wenatchee and Fairfield Inn in East Wenatchee, along with local donations.
“The money from Gesa pays for the officials for the tournament, primarily. Any leftover money would then be applied to other costs of the tournament,” he said.
The school also agreed to display a Gesa banner in the stadium and gym and promote the sponsorship.
Wenatchee School District spokesperson Diana Haglund said the Gesa partnership is the district’s first with a financial institution.
“The funds raised through the program will be split between WestSide and WHS, based on the amount each school generates,” she said. “The funds will go into each school’s ASB account to support student activities.”
Statewide, Gesa’s co-branded affinity debit card program generated more than $266,000 in 2021.
Gesa members can switch to a co-branded card at no cost, with options to request a card by mail or in-person at any branch location. The Wenatchee Gesa branch is at 1005 N. Wenatchee Ave. For information go to gesa.com.