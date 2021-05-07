YAKIMA — On May 7, 2020, Agustin Lopez walked out of his job at Allan Bros. He was one of a group of workers that went on strike over the company's response to COIVD-19.
A year later, Lopez still works at the Naches-based fruit company. But he's now also president of Trabajadores Unidos por La Justicia, or TUJ, a union formed last year seeking to represent workers at Allan Bros.
"I feel really proud of my colleagues. We decided to do something for better conditions," Lopez said during an event Friday to mark the first anniversary of the start of the Allan Bros strike. "We never thought of making our union."
The strike by Allan Bros. workers would last more than a month and influenced strikes at several other Yakima Valley fruit packing houses: Monson Fruit and Matson Fruit in Selah and at Columbia Reach Pack, Frosty Packing and Hansen Fruit in Yakima.
Results varied among the strikes. Several companies signed agreements with workers promising various things, including better enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions. Some companies agreed to provide bonuses and raises.
Friday's event at Le Chateau in Yakima was a celebration of Lopez and other fruit packing house workers and their efforts during the strikes and beyond. The room was decorated with photos of striking workers.
The workers' action garnered the public's attention, not just in the Yakima Valley but throughout the Pacific Northwest. Their actions were referenced by Gov. Jay Inslee when he issued additional safety measures for the agriculture industry at the end of May 2020.
Edgar Franks, political and campaign director for Familias Unidas por a Justicia, a Burlington-based farmworkers union, believes the strikes brought attention to agricultural workers and the lack of protections and rights relative to other industries.
The union came to Yakima to help striking workers with the intent of staying several weeks but ended up staying for several months. It has continued efforts with Yakima-area workers.
Franks believes that the actions in Yakima help garner more support for legislation that provides additional protections for agricultural workers, such as the recently passed bill that gives overtime for agricultural workers in Washington state.
"I think it's pretty astonishing. I think all the workers who went on strike made an impact, made a change, even in just one year," he said.
Industry response
Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, said he felt a lot of the COVID-19 concerns from workers were resolved as employers could secure additional items, such as masks, and had a better handle on safety regulations.
"In most cases, those issues were resolved without a lot of negotiation and conflicts," he said.
In recent months, the focus for many employers has been to get workers vaccinated. Employers have hosted vaccination clinics and provided incentives for workers to be vaccinated.
He believes that employers have a better handle on keeping workers protected from COVID-19.
"There was a mad scramble to implement the rules this time last year. It created a lot of confusion. There was a lot of uncertainty," he said. "We know what the rules are now, and they may be relaxed in some ways as vaccination progresses."
Organization efforts
Workers say there's still more work to be done. That desire for further progress led to Allan Bros. workers forming Trabajadores Unidos por La Justicia.
Lopez said the strikes showed the importance of advocating for good working conditions for himself and his colleagues. He believes workers, especially veteran workers, deserve better pay and benefits.
"We're going to try to represent all the Valley's workers," Lopez said. "That's our goal."
TUJ is working to garner enough support from workers at Allan Bros. Late last year, most workers voted against representation by TUJ. The union contends that the vote was hindered by the company interfering with the union's organization efforts. The union has filed several unfair labor charges with the National Labor Relation Board. A hearing before an administrative law judge was initially scheduled for this month but pushed back to June.
While the legal challenge remains, TUJ has stayed active. The union has held vaccination clinics and hosted other community events.
The strikes were undoubtedly a confidence boost for Stefanie Velazquez. The 22-year-old was one of the group of workers who went on strike at Columbia Reach Fruit.
Velazquez, who no longer works at Columbia Reach, said she was scared to participate but now glad she did. Velazquez said she still likes working in a fruit warehouse but also knows the importance of advocating for herself and her colleagues.
"I feel really brave," she said. "Not a lot of people have the guts to fight for their rights."