WENATCHEE — Wenatchee accounting firm Homchick Smith & Associates is merging with Bellingham-based Larson Gross, a full-service accounting and consulting firm with offices in Burlington, Lynden and Yakima.
Homchick Smith was founded in 1934 by Charles W. Franklin. He was joined in 1949 by Ted Homchick. The firm continued to evolve and grow over the years, its name changing to Franklin, Homchick and Koch CPAs and eventually to Homchick Smith & Associates.
The new name, Larson Gross PLLC, becomes official Monday, with installation of the new sign on the office at 700 N. Mission St. expected Wednesday.
The 30 former Homchick Smith employees, and three partners, are joining the Larson Gross team. Three employees had planned retirements before the merger, according to a Homchick spokesperson.
The merger with Larson Gross, which had 13 partners and more than 150 employees before adding Homchick Smith, allows both firms to expand its reach to its clients throughout the state. Both firms are listed as top 500 accounting firms nationally by Inside Accounting.
“We strategically chose this merger from a position of strength,” Aaron Wilbur, former HSA managing partner and new partner of Larson Gross, said in a press release. “Over the years, we, as partners, have developed collaborative relationships with the partners at Larson Gross while being in different geographic markets. The strategic business model of joining forces to be a statewide powerful resource for our clients became evident as we progressed in those relationships.”
The other Homchick Smith partners transitioning to Larson Gross are John Simmons and Meaghan Greydanus.
Serious discussion about a collaborative relationship between the partners started in early 2022, with the first formal meeting to explore the possibility in late March. The merger was announced to staff at both Homchick Smith and Larson Gross on Sept. 16.
Wilbur said bringing together the collective talent and similar cultures will benefit clients and team members.
“As one organization, we will be able to move dynamically with our clients, both as individuals and businesses, into a rapidly changing global marketplace, providing more innovative, client-centric service,” she said.
Larson Gross, founded in 1949 by Ted Larson and Dennis Gross, is a Top 10 public accounting firm in the Puget Sound region. The firm is led by CEO Kelli Visser.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone