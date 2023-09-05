794A0FB7-A00E-415E-94D4-C1D1C8C8B2E4.tiff

People gather on Mercer Street in Seattle on Thursday in an effort to draw attention to Windmill Farms employees’ efforts to unionize. At center behind the banner is United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero.

SEATTLE — Everyone in this country — including people who live in metro areas like Seattle — is affected by injustices faced by those who work on farms, said United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero.

“Farmworkers feed you three times a day,” she said Thursday afternoon at a rally for mushroom workers at Windmill Farms, before speaking to a crowd of employees, advocates, union representatives and others who had gathered to support the farmworkers’ efforts to unionize.