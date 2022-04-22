YAKIMA — After battling a cold snap that may have caused much crop damage, growers are welcoming a much warmer forecast this weekend.
Tree fruit growers the past two weeks spent long nights running overhead sprinklers, wind machines and smudge pots in an effort to keep orchards warm.
High temperatures remained below 50 degrees, keeping bees from pollinating the apples, apricots, peaches, pears and cherries already in bloom in many areas.
The cold also slowed asparagus production, damaged spears and kept workers from fields.
The damage has yet to be assessed but growers are hopeful that a warm trend ahead may turn it around.
"The nice thing is it looks like it's going to get warm during the day — 50s and 60s — and that means the bees will go out and work," said Tim Kovis, director of communications and events for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association. "That was the problem last week and the week before."
Saturday's forecast predicts a high of 60 degrees with Sunday reaching 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
An arctic jet stream hung above the area the past two weeks instead of moving north, bringing snow, rain, hail and freezing temperatures across the region.
Tree fruit growers have battled spring freezes before, but it had been decades since anything like this, Kovis said.
Bees were inactive and blooms weren't getting pollinated.
Bees did appear more active earlier this week but it's too soon to tell whether they were pollinating fruit trees or dandelions, Kovis said.
"And we won't know for a couple of weeks," he said.
Busy bees this weekend could mean much pollination that leads to fruit production, Kovis said.
