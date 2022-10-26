FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen on the side of a Boeing 737 MAX at the Farnborough International Airshow

 The Boeing logo is seen on the side of a Boeing 737 MAX at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20.

 Reuters/Peter Cziborra

SEATTLE — Boeing reported a big net loss in the third quarter of $3.3 billion as management wrote off a massive $2.8 billion on defense-side programs, most notably another substantial charge on the Air Force tanker program.

Half an hour after Boeing reported the loss, Alaska Airlines softened the blow when it announced it is exercising options to purchase 52 Boeing 737 MAXs, the biggest Boeing airplane order in its 90-year history.



