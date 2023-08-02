Sen. Patty Murray

Sen. Patty Murray met with roughly 20 agricultural leaders Wednesday as the Senate looks to pass the 2023 farm bill.

 Provided photo/Sen. Patty Murray

WENATCHEE — Agricultural leaders from around the state once again convened in North Central Washington to voice their priorities as Congress looks to renew the wide-ranging farm bill.

“There’s a lot in the farm bill, a lot of different programs that are critical,” Sen. Patty Murray said Wednesday afternoon in an interview with The World. “Cumulatively, listening to everyone talk about how important they are to our products in Washington State was important.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?