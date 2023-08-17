LIFE-THEIR-BACKYARD-GREENHOUSE-IS-SANCTUARY-1-LA.jpg

Jacob Choto and his dad Daniel are creating their own hybrid anthuriums in their backyard greenhouse. The greenhouse is their labor of love. Photographed at Choto greenhouse on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Torrance, Calif. 

TORRANCE, Calif. — In the backyard of a house on the east side of Torrance, there is a greenhouse.

A full, leafy canopy frames either side of the wooden door. Overlapping palms and succulents soak up the sun. Inside the structure, dozens of rows of plants — monstera albos, variegated alocasias and anthuriums — enjoy the warm, humid air that surrounds them. Plants of many sizes and varieties coexist there like a miniature tropical rainforest.



___ ©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?