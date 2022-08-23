PASCO — An airline serving the Tri-Cities Airport has filed for bankruptcy, effectively shuttering operations on Tuesday.
Aha! Airlines parent company Express Jet announced in a social media post that it had filed for bankruptcy early Tuesday morning. All flights through the airline have been canceled.
Aha! served the Tri-Cities with direct flights to Reno and low cost connections from Reno to several other regional airports in Washington, California and Oregon.
The announcement cited a combination of market and economic conditions. The airline has only been in operation since last fall.
Refunds
Aha! will not be able to assist with travel alternatives for customers who had flights booked through the airline, it said.
Customer who have not received a refund will need to file a claim with their credit card company to dispute the charges. The company suggests writing to the credit card company, and including copies of tickets or itineraries.
Customers who are unable to do so, will need to file a claim in the bankruptcy proceedings.
Aha!'s website also states that they will not be paying out baggage claims, and customers will need to file claims for those as well.
