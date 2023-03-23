terminal building

Pangborn Memorial Airport's current General Aviation Terminal, built in the 1960s, will be updated and renovated.

 Provided photo/Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority

OLYMPIA — A bill that would replace the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission established in 2019 to recommend possible locations for a new airport had a public hearing in the Washington Senate Tuesday.

"The CACC established in 2019, didn't have enough time to do a thorough review of what they set out to accomplish," co-sponsor Rep. Tom Dent (R-Moses Lake) said in a release from his office. "COVID played a role, but the commission was also lacking adequate resources and did not provide enough outreach and notice to those who could have been impacted."



