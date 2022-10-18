SEATTLE — Pilots at Alaska Airlines voted to approve an agreement with the company Monday after almost three years of negotiations over working conditions and wages.

The vote comes after Alaska Airlines management and the leadership of its pilot union, the Air Line Pilots Association, agreed to a tentative deal in September, which included pay raises and new work rules that would increase schedule flexibility and decrease the number of days pilots are away from home. The union said the agreement would also increase job security because Alaska Airlines agreed not to outsource flying to regional carriers without a specific exemption from the union.



©2022 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

