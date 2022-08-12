Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NORTH SLOPE — A spill of about 18,000 gallons (81,830 liters) of diesel fuel at North Slope Borough's Point Lay tank farm in Alaska has been contained, thought to have been caused by a valve seal failure, said the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC) on Friday.

The cause is still under investigation, "and there has been no evidence of any escapement of fuel out of the secondary containment and into the environment - at this time there has been no impact to the surrounding land or wildlife in the area," ADEC said in a statement.