Here’s a look at what the 70-year history of Alcoa Wenatchee Works plant:
May 1951
Construction begins on the new, $45 million Wenatchee Works smelter, as the federal defense industry was urging a 70% increase in aluminum production in the Pacific Northwest.
June 1952
The first aluminum is poured at Wenatchee Works, making it the first smelter built in the Pacific Northwest post World War II. The plant opened with 500 employees. An open house in September draws 10,700 people, including then-Gov. Arthur B. Langlie.
August 1955
Wenatchee Works expands, adding 48 new pots, increasing output by 10% and adding 300 new jobs.
March-April 1966
Wenatchee Works carbon plant is expanded and work is launched to add a fifth potline slated to operate in 1968. The new line would add 120 jobs to the plant’s then payroll of 825 employees.
May 1968
Wenatchee Works becomes North Central Washington’s largest employer under a single roof, with 1,000 workers and wages, benefits totaling $10.1 million.
Early 1980s
Plant receives a new process-control computer, new carbon-baking furnaces and improved air-quality controls.
Late 1980s/Early 1990s
Wenatchee Works suffers from market ups and downs. A glut in the foreign market causes prices for aluminum ingot to plunge. Rising energy costs threaten layoffs.
August 1992
Chelan County PUD signs a new power-sales agreement with Alcoa through 2011. The new contract boosts power supplied from 155 megawatts to 197 megawatts — 60% of the power needed to run the five potlines.
July 2001
Wenatchee Works stops producing aluminum for the first time since its inception amid soaring electricity prices. The curtailment, which was expected to last for 15 months, lasts three years. Alcoa and the PUD reached an unprecedented agreement the month before to sell Alcoa’s unused electricity and use the proceeds to keep the smelter’s 400 employees on the payroll.
June 2004
Since the curtailment, approximately 300 Alcoa employees whose wages were funded by the power-sale arrangement put in more than 10,000 hours of community service with more than 150 non-profit agencies and schools.
December 2004
Plant restarts. By the end of January 2005, two pot lines are operating.
July 2008
Chelan PUD and Alcoa agree on a new power-sales contract that takes effect in November 2011 and supplies enough electricity for a third pot line. Contract extends through 2028 and contains strong incentives to keep the plant operational.
March 2011
Third potline starts up. Alcoa spends $20 million to upgrade the plant’s substation. Total workforce rose to 435 employees.
November 2011
The PUD’s new power contract with Alcoa begins, supplying the plant with 26 percent of the output of Rocky Reach and Rock Island dams. In exchange, Alcoa pays that share of costs to maintain the dams. With the third pot line in operation, the smelter produces 142,000 metric tons of aluminum per year and pumped some $52 million into the Wenatchee Valley economy.
June 2012
Alcoa celebrates the 60th anniversary of Wenatchee Works with an open house at the smelter that draws hundreds for tours, speeches and birthday cake.
May 2014
A fast-moving brushfire damaged electric poles and cut power to Wenatchee Works for about four hours. The outage causes aluminum to harden in the pots and sets off a long and costly recovery process to stabilize the plant. Worries persist over slumping world prices for primary aluminum.
March 2015
Wenatchee Valley College names Alcoa an “Outstanding Friend” in March 2015 for its donations to the college of nearly $550,000 since 1990. The company was on track to contribute $250,000 last year in funding and volunteer hours to local non-profits.
September 2015
Alcoa announces an effort to boost the value of its corporate shares by separating the smelting business, which had been hard-hit by low market prices, from its profitable business of manufacturing semi-finished aluminum products.
November 2015
Alcoa announces it will curtail operations at Wenatchee Works, now said to be the company’s most antiquated smelter, after world commodity prices for primary aluminum drop 40% over the course of the year. The estimated impact to the Wenatchee Valley’s economy is $60 million annually.
January 2016
Production ends at Wenatchee Works. All but a handful of the plant’s 428 workers are laid off. The Valley prepares for a future without one of its biggest employers and highest-paying manufacturer.
March 2018
Hope stirs that tariffs imposed on aluminum imports would stir interest in restarting Alcoa Wenatchee Works.
June 2018
Alcoa agrees to pay Chelan County PUD $62.4 million due as part of an amended power sales agreement and closes one of four potlines at the Wenatchee Works facility.
December 2021
Alcoa announces plans to "permanently decommission" the smelter near Malaga.