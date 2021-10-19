FERNDALE — The curtailed Intalco Works aluminum smelter near Ferndale could have a new owner, leading to hundreds of living-wage jobs returning to the facility.
Speaking at a Port of Bellingham Commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19, Don Goldberg, the port’s director of economic development, updated commissioners on negotiations that are apparently underway to potentially buy the property from Alcoa.
Goldberg, who stressed that negotiations are in the early stages, said at least two different possibilities are being considered. One would be to bring back aluminum production to the facility, while the other is an American-Canadian venture that would create a steel mill that focuses on using recycled material. For the second project, Goldberg said a micro steel mill format could lead to around 600 jobs; an upgraded investment could mean more than 1,000 jobs.
Goldberg brought this up at the end of the meeting, following questions from commissioner Ken Bell asking for an update. During the discussion, Goldberg mentioned the sale could come in a variety of ways, including a direct sale to the company. Other possibilities could involve other entities like Whatcom County or the port buying the property and leasing it.
“I’m thrilled with the idea to modernize that plant again,” Bell said in a telephone interview, adding that there will probably need to be a large investment to upgrade the equipment.
The idea of bringing back the aluminum smelter comes at a time when demand — and prices — for the metal are high. The price for a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange was around $1,600 when Intalco was curtailed in July 2020. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the price was at around $3,200 a metric ton.
Bell said going with an aluminum smelter could mean a quicker turnaround involving restarting much of the current equipment and then upgrading to make it more efficient. However, a facility that repurposes recycled metal such as steel would also be a natural option for that site.
The smelter, which opened in 1966, was curtailed in the summer of 2020 due to declining market conditions.
The Bellingham Herald has asked Alcoa for comment.
Alcoa’s Wenatchee Works plant has been idle since 2015 when the aluminum giant shuttered its facility near Malaga, putting more than 400 people out of work.
