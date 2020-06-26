SEATTLE — Amazon has purchased the KeyArena naming rights, but an unprecedented sports-world twist will see the venue become known as Climate Pledge Arena rather than using the company's name.
The arena, home to the city's incoming NHL franchise and WNBA's Storm, will be powered 100% by renewable electricity when it opens by late-summer 2021 and seek to achieve a zero-carbon footprint. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos broke the news Thursday on Instagram.
NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke said in an interview Thursday that the arena aims to produce zero waste, source food locally and by 2024 eliminate all single-use plastics.
He said the team had long sought increased "sustainability" within the arena, but the Amazon deal takes things to a different level. Talks began roughly a year ago, and though naming rights were discussed with additional suitors, Amazon kept rising to the forefront.
'We were talking about Amazon and talked about community," Leiweke said. "And they came back and said, 'Look, the No. 1 community cause for us and what we believe in most is climate and Jeff's commitment to the Climate Pledge.' And we came away inspired."
What resulted, he said, was something NHL Seattle, the Oak View Group (OVG) arena developer and Amazon all felt could give the city something bigger to believe in during these trying times.
"I never dreamed that we would have this type of platform," he said.
Naming a venue after something other than a corporate entity, team owner or municipality is rare in North American sports. A company paying for rights and naming a venue after a social cause might be a first anyplace.
Kraft Foods once paid to name a college-football bowl game after a social cause, with the Fight Hunger Bowl played annually in San Francisco from 2010-13 — and the Washington Huskies winning the final contest under that name.
Bezos said in a statement: "We've secured naming rights to the historic arena previously known as KeyArena. Instead of naming it after Amazon, we're calling it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the importance of fighting climate change. We look forward to working together with Oak View Group, a new Climate Pledge signatory, and NHL Seattle to inspire global climate action."
After years of criticism that Amazon was a laggard in disclosing its climate impacts and taking action commensurate with its size and stature, Bezos announced the Climate Pledge last September. "We're done being in the middle of the herd on this issue," Bezos said at the time.
Climate Pledge signatories commit to regularly disclose of their greenhouse gas emissions; pursue a decarbonization strategy that focuses on strategies including efficiency improvements, renewable energy and reduced materials usage; and purchase carbon-offset credits for emissions they can't directly eliminate, funding third-party projects expected to reduce, avoid or remove climate-warming gasses from the atmosphere.
Last week Amazon announced its first co-signers of the Climate Pledge, Verizon, Infosys and consumer-goods giant Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB). Arena developer OVG joined the pledge as part of Thursday's naming-rights deal.
Industry talk is that Verizon will become a technology partner at the renovated arena — bypassing Bellevue-based T-Mobile — and other OVG-developed sports properties nationwide. Having Verizon already committed to Amazon's pledge should make an arena partnership with OVG easier to logistically implement.
The signatories' goal is to become carbon neutral by 2040, 10 years ahead of what is called for in the drafted-in-2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to hold global average temperature increases this century to well below 2degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels.