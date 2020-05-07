SEATTLE — Tim Bray's resignation from Amazon in protest of its firing worker activists has sparked a rare public debate among the company's engineering elite, with at least two other top engineers posting responses online.
Meanwhile, Amazon confirmed that one of its warehouse employees in New York died of COVID-19 — the fifth known pandemic death among the company's U.S. workforce — and an employee in Oregon sued the company, alleging she was fired after falling ill with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Bray quit "in dismay" over the firing of two leaders of the Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ) group, with which he was aligned, who had lately advocated for the company's hourly workers and maligned its pandemic response.
Brad Porter, a vice president and distinguished engineer — the same level technologist as Bray was — did not address the dismissals in a LinkedIn post. Instead, he recounted several company safety measures and hinted at new ones to come involving robotics and drones. He also disagreed with Bray's characterizations of the speed of Amazon's pandemic response and treatment of workers as "fungible units of pick-and-pack potential," calling the latter "deeply offensive to the core."
This public back-and-forth about a controversial, high-profile topic is unusual for a company that has lately enforced policies limiting what employees can say publicly without authorization, and for the seniority of those involved. Amazon has about 20 distinguished engineers, according to Porter, out of 935,000 employees.
"We have significant impact on the technical direction of the company. We also have a significant voice in the culture of the company," Porter said.
A company spokesperson did not respond to questions about whether Porter, and a principal engineer who also weighed in publicly, sought prior approval for their posts.
Bray, a well-respected veteran technologist who resigned May 1 after more than five years at Amazon, said on his personal blog he believes the company's messaging that it is prioritizing safety, but added "that you don't turn a supertanker on a dime." Bray's post had attracted some 550 comments, largely complimentary, as of midday Wednesday.
"Amazon is more like an ant farm that can adapt extremely quickly," said Porter, who leads robotics work in the company's worldwide operations group, the division responsible for carrying out the company's core e-commerce fulfillment and delivery functions, which have been stressed like never before as demand has surged with the pandemic.
"I believe a strong case can be made that Amazon has responded more nimbly to this crisis than any other company in the world," said Porter, citing artificial intelligence technology used to review compliance with social distancing, new processes allowing people to work at least 6 feet apart from each other, the procurement of hard-to-find face masks and temperature-screening thermal cameras and the company's efforts to test its own employees for COVID-19.
Anton Okmyanskiy, a principal engineer in the Amazon Web Services division in Vancouver, B.C., where Bray worked, said in a LinkedIn post that his former colleague's critique of Amazon's power structures within the broader context of 21st-century capitalism "struck a chord with me."
"As a society, we have perfected capitalism to the point of a crazy prosperity gap," Okmyanskiy said in the post, which he described as "just my personal opinion" and not a corporate response. He added that Amazon, by virtue of its size, "is a mere reflection of our societal norms. It is not evil, but its focus on bottom line can be blinding."
Okmyanskiy, who by his own account "vocally encouraged employee participation in climate activism" at the company though he does not agree with everything AECJ activists are demanding and prefers different means, called for Amazon to become "a leader on social justice issues." He praised Amazon's efforts on climate change, a $15-an-hour minimum wage, and paid parental leave, noting that when CEO Jeff Bezos wants to make a change, the company can do so quickly.
Okmyanskiy said the company should start with paid sick leave, calling its lack among many North American businesses "barbaric." (Amazon offers paid sick time "based on local, city and state ordinances." It gives a minimum of 24 hours of paid personal time off a year to employees working at least 20 hours a week, as well as paid vacation.)
"Let's act like humans!" he said, extending the call "to all companies, not just Amazon. I do want Amazon to show the best example though."