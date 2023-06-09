BIZ-STREAMING-AMZN-PRIME-ADS-MCT

Rachel Brosnahan in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” 

LOS ANGELES — Amazon is exploring the launch of an ad-supported plan for its Prime Video streaming service, following a trend led by other rival outlets looking to boost revenue by adding commercials to their offerings.

The ecommerce giant is considering running ads against its programming while offering customers the option to pay more to watch the shows commercial-free and with other features, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources. No decision has been made on an ad-supported tier, the Journal said.



©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

