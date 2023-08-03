Amazon Surges As Q2 Earnings, Forecast Top Wall Street Estimates

SEATTLE — Amazon.com Inc. gave a sales outlook that topped estimates on a strong performance from its main e-commerce business. The shares rose about 7% in extended trading.

Revenue in the current quarter will be $138 billion to $143 billion, compared with analysts’ average projection of $138.3 billion. Operating income will range from $5.5 billion to $8.5 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $5.41 billion.



