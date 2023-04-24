Amazon employee walking

FILE PHOTO: Warehouse workers across industries have said they feel pressure from employers to move fast — or face discipline. That pace of work could encourage employees to cut corners, like skipping a meal break or using the wrong technique to lift an item, advocates of the legislation have argued.

SEATTLE — Washington workers at risk of getting injured on the job may soon receive more protection from state regulators, due to two worker safety bills that recently passed the Legislature.

One bill will expand the state's authority to make new rules for industries with high rates of musculoskeletal disorders, which include sprains, strains and back injuries. The other requires employers to shed more light on quotas set for warehouse workers, part of an effort to ensure those expectations aren't increasing a worker's risk of injury.



