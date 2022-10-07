SEATTLE — Amazon is ending field tests for its Scout delivery robot, an autonomous personal delivery device that had been tested in several cities in the Puget Sound region and was the subject of a moratorium in Kirkland earlier this year.

Amazon is scaling back its Scout team and "reorienting the program," spokesperson Alisa Carroll said Thursday. The announcement was first reported by Bloomberg.



