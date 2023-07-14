BIZ-AMAZON-PRIME-DAY-SALES-GET

An Amazon sign is displayed outside of an Amazon.com Inc. delivery hub in the late evening of Amazon Prime Day, July 12, 2022, in Culver City, California. 

SEATTLE — Amazon marked its largest sales day ever Tuesday, the start of a 48-hour Prime Day sales event that saw shoppers spend billions to buy more than 375 million items, the tech and e-commerce giant said Thursday after the end of the sale.

Online spending in the U.S. over the 48-hours of Prime Day clocked in at $12.7 billion, up 6.1% from the same event last year and setting a record for Prime Day, according to data from Adobe Analytics.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?