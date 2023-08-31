BIZ-CPT-AMAZON-LOGISTICS-DMT

NEW YORK — Amazon.com Inc. and Shopify Inc. have struck a deal to allow merchants who pay for Shopify’s e-commerce tools to use Amazon’s logistics network.

The two companies, which both sell e-commerce software and services to brands and merchants, say Amazon’s “Buy with Prime” will soon be among the tools available to Shopify’s merchants in the U.S. The program started Wednesday for invited Shopify sellers, and will roll out to all Shopify merchants who want to use Amazon’s logistics network by the end of September, Amazon said in a statement.