SEATTLE — Amazon has attracted new allies for The Climate Pledge that founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced last September.
Indian information technology consulting giant Infosys, U.S. wireless market share leader Verizon and U.K. consumer goods manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) signed the pledge, which calls on companies to eliminate or offset all greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.
The three large companies, based on three continents and in three very different industries, illustrate the range of challenges and corporate approaches to the climate emergency, which continues amid widespread protests against systemic racism and a global pandemic — both adding urgency and complexity to the climate response.
Through these unprecedented challenges, Amazon has "stayed the course" on the pledge, according to Kara Hurst, Amazon vice president and head of worldwide sustainability. Each Amazon business unit is developing internal goals to decarbonize, she said via email. Business leaders are given emissions information "so they can incorporate that into their decision-making."
But even as more companies join — Amazon says several more announcements are in the offing — activists question the adequacy of The Climate Pledge target, touted by Bezos as a decade earlier than the Paris Agreement's emission reductions that scientists say preserve a chance of limiting global warming to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit above pre-industrial levels.
"Amazon's Climate Pledge raises more questions than it answers about how major companies will successfully decarbonize their operations. Science has shown the next 10 years matter the most to slow the climate emergency — 2040 may be too late," Elizabeth Jardim, senior corporate campaigner with Greenpeace USA, said in a statement after Amazon announced the new signatories to The Climate Pledge.
Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, whose pressure campaign in late 2018 and 2019 preceded Bezos' Climate Pledge announcement, want the company to reach zero emissions by 2030.
Each of the three companies comes to The Climate Pledge with some goals already in place — including some surpassing the pledge targets — and challenges and opportunities specific to their businesses.
Infosys has invested heavily in emissions offsets — payments to third parties for practices expected to avoid emissions or remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, such as switching to more efficient cook stoves or planting trees. The company reports a portfolio of offset credits sufficient to cancel out 461,626 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), from projects to bring biogas systems and stoves that don't use firewood to people in rural villages.
Verizon has, in the last 18 months, accelerated efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, said James Gowen, the company's chief sustainability officer and vice president of supply chain operations.
"Earlier this year, our CEO reiterated our commitment to the Paris Agreement," Gowen said in an email. "So when Jeff and his team reached out about The Climate Pledge, we saw this as the perfect way to continue to expand the breadth and boldness of our program."
Verizon in February announced plans to purchase more renewable energy, drawing on a $1 billion bond issue devoted to emissions reductions, but it ranks last among the four largest U.S. wireless providers in clean energy usage, according to a report released Tuesday by Green America, a nonprofit pursuing social justice and environmental health through consumer-driven economic changes, and based on corporate disclosures of 2018 energy use.
RB, which makes a range of consumer products under brand names including Lysol, Clearasil and Woolite, announced it was accelerating its climate mitigation plans earlier this month.
The company reports emissions in 2019 totaled 36.4 million tons of CO2e. More than three-quarters of its reported emissions are related to consumer use. In addition to moving to 100% renewable energy by 2030 and investing in efficiency improvements at its factories, the company is trying to drive changes in consumer behavior.