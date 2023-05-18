BIZ-CPT-AMAZON-AI-GADGETS-MCT

Amazon Echo Pop. 

SEATTLE — Amazon.com Inc. introduced an updated slate of Echo devices and pledged to bring ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence to Alexa-powered gadgets.

For more than a year the digital assistant has been using a home-built set of large language models — the foundational networks that enable ChatGPT and rival technologies — to help summarize text gathered from the web and make Alexa more conversant in various languages, Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president of Devices & Services, said in an interview.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?