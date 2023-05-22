Amazon workers walk outside Amazon’s LDJ5 sortation center in Staten Island

Amazon workers walk outside Amazon’s LDJ5 sortation center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, April 25, 2022. 

SEATTLE — Some Amazon employees in Seattle plan to walk off the job to show their frustration with recent layoffs, return-to-office mandates and a lack of action to address the company’s impact on climate change, organizers said.