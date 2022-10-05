SEATTLE — In a blow to Boeing, the pilots union for American Airlines has come out strongly against granting the planemaker a deadline extension that would allow the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 models to enter service without a redesign of the cockpit system that alerts the crew when something goes wrong.

The American pilots explicitly rejected Boeing's argument that keeping the system the same as on prior 737 models would avoid potential pilot confusion and therefore would be safer.



