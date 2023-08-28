An American Airlines airplane sits on the tarmac in this Feb. 15,2019 file photo. U.S. aviation regulators fined the Fort Worth-based American Airlines $4.1 million for violating federal laws for leaving passengers on the tarmac too long.
U.S. aviation regulators fined Fort Worth-based American Airlines $4.1 million for violating federal laws for leaving passengers on the tarmac too long, with most of the three-hour-plus delays happening at DFW International Airport.
The Department of Transportation investigation that followed the carrier from 2018 to 2021, found that American allowed 43 domestic flights to sit on the tarmac for long periods of time without allowing passengers to get off. It’s the largest fine ever issued for tarmac delay violations, which came along with a cease and desist order, according to the DOT. Of the $4.1 million, $2.05 million will be credited to American for compensation already provided to passengers.
“This is the latest action in our continued drive to enforce the rights of airline passengers,” said Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Transportation Secretary in a statement. “Whether the issue is extreme tarmac delays or problems getting refunds, DOT will continue to protect consumers and hold airlines accountable.”
Of the 43 flights, which impacted 5,821 travelers, the department found none of the exceptions to tarmac delay rule, which include safety and security exceptions. On one of the 43 flights, passengers weren’t provided food and water. During a tarmac delay, airlines are required to provide travelers with a snack and drinking water no later than two hours after the start of a tarmac delay.
On Dec. 26, 2018 and continuing into the next morning, DFW Airport saw thunderstorms that disrupted flights. American could not clear aircraft from gates or find remote deplaning options for its aircraft after the storms, which led to 10 flights experiencing tarmac delays of three hours or more, and one that reached four hours and 28 minutes, impacting 77 passengers, according to the Department of Transportation.
Again on June 9, 2019, thunderstorms created problems again at DFW for American, which had difficulties clearing gates and managing flight crews, resulting in 14 flights that held passengers for over three hours. Following the tarmac delays, American told the Department of Transportation it underwent a systemwide root cause study and implemented recommendations from it.
On Aug. 1, 2021, DFW Airport had thunderstorms again, and five American flights had significant tarmac delays.
The other 14 flight delays highlighted in the investigation took place at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, San Antonio International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.
Some of these were originally supposed to go to DFW Airport but were diverted due to weather.
On Aug. 16, 2020, American diverted 14 flights that were supposed to land at DFW Airport to San Antonio International Airport. The Department of Transportation said the carrier “lacked sufficient resources to appropriately handle several of these flights,” upon landing. Six flights experienced tarmac delays.
On Aug. 17, 2021, American diverted 74 flights from DFW to George Bush Intercontinental Airport, while the Houston Airport was also experiencing storms. Seven flights had tarmac delays longer than three hours and four were over four hours.
In a consent order issued by the Department of Transportation, American noted that two other carriers also reported Dallas-bound flights diverting to George Bush Intercontinental Airport with tarmac delays, one for six hours and 33 minutes and another for three hours and 26 minutes.
Sarah Jantz, spokeswoman for American, said the carrier takes its responsibility to comply with all Department of Transportation requirements very seriously.
“While these delays were the result of exceptional weather events, the flights represent a very small number of the 7.7 million flights during this time period,” Jantz said. “We have since apologized to the impacted customers and regret any inconvenience caused.”
American has adopted some new strategies to cut down on tarmac delays, such as the use of the Hub Efficiency Analytics Tool, or HEAT, to shift arrivals and departures around severe weather, Jantz said. The carrier has also built “smart gating technology” that reduces taxiway congestion and the time aircraft spend waiting for available gates.
The tool uses real-time routing, runway information and other data, along with machine learning, to automatically assign aircraft to the nearest available gate. The 43 flights impacted represent 0.001% of the 7.7 million flights American and its regional partners operated during the investigation period.
According to the Department of Transportation, airlines are required to begin to move the airplane to a location where passengers can get off before three hours for domestic flights and four hours for international flights, for all flights departing from a U.S. airport.
Last year, American had 17 flights that experienced tarmac times of over three hours out of 874,145 domestic flights. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines had 21 flights with tarmac times of over three hours out of 1,307,149 flights in 2022. Competitors United Airlines had 137 flights with tarmac times of over three hours and Delta Air Lines had 47 flights on the tarmac for over three hours in last year.
