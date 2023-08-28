American Airlines

An American Airlines airplane sits on the tarmac in this Feb. 15,2019 file photo. U.S. aviation regulators fined the Fort Worth-based American Airlines $4.1 million for violating federal laws for leaving passengers on the tarmac too long.

U.S. aviation regulators fined Fort Worth-based American Airlines $4.1 million for violating federal laws for leaving passengers on the tarmac too long, with most of the three-hour-plus delays happening at DFW International Airport.

The Department of Transportation investigation that followed the carrier from 2018 to 2021, found that American allowed 43 domestic flights to sit on the tarmac for long periods of time without allowing passengers to get off. It’s the largest fine ever issued for tarmac delay violations, which came along with a cease and desist order, according to the DOT. Of the $4.1 million, $2.05 million will be credited to American for compensation already provided to passengers.