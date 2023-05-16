230407-bzw-eastmontlanes 01.JPG
AJ Ryals, with the "Gutter Gang" out of Rock Island, sends a bowling ball down the lane during Stemilt League play April 7 at Eastmont Lanes in East Wenatchee.

Before she started working at Eastmont Lanes as the general manager, you could find Stacy Humphries there every Sunday, bowling with her family. 

“For a really, really long time, we made it our Sunday family fun day activity. We came every Sunday morning religiously for years,” she said. “For us and many families it was a good activity we could all do together.”

230407-bzw-eastmontlanes 03.JPG
Co-workers Medwin Brito, right, of Wenatchee, and Jackie Morales, of Wenatchee, play a Jurassic Park game at The Dragon's Lair Arcade on April 7 at Eastmont Lanes.
230407-bzw-eastmontlanes 02.JPG
Jorge Sanchez, of Cashmere, watches his son Milian snag 125 tickets from a machine at the The Dragon's Lair Arcade on April 7 at Eastmont Lanes. Milian bought a squeaky chicken and treats with his tickets.
230407-bzw-eastmontlanes 05.JPG
Brock Baysinger, of Wenatchee, sends a bowling ball down the lane during Cosmic Bowling at Eastmont Lanes in East Wenatchee.
230407-bzw-eastmontlanes 06.JPG
Jayden Rosten, at right, places soda can fizzy candy on the counter for Raython Kenworthy, left, to scan at the prize counter at the The Dragon's Lair Arcade at Eastmont Lanes.
230407-bzw-eastmontlanes 04.JPG
Daniel Gomez, of Wenatchee, center, and Ismael Flores, right, also of Wenatchee, pick up their pepperoni pizza order for their friend group during Cosmic Bowling on April 7 at Eastmont Lanes in East Wenatchee.