n 2020, over 7,500 residents in Chelan and Douglas counties, or about 6% of the population, came down with COVID-19. Many were hospitalized. Fifty-six died, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Yet, the economy grew at a pace not seen since 1980.
From data just released, per capita personal income (PCPI) showed a dramatic jump. PCPI is a summary measure often used to track economic progress. An average, its numerator is composed of three parts: wages and salaries, investment income and federal transfer payments.
In 2019, average personal income in the two counties stood at a little over $50,000. Twelve months later, it was over $55,000. That represents nearly a 10% increase.
How could this happen in the face of the government-imposed shutdowns and consumer wariness toward dining and shopping? After all, employment in the two counties took a bigger hit between 2019 and 2020 than during the Great Recession, falling by over 5,500.
Spending, however, didn’t decline. Total taxable retail sales went up by over $100 million in the two counties. In fact, while taxable retail sales rose here, they declined by 1.5% statewide.
For sure, certain sectors suffered. The local hospitality industry, or dining and accommodations, absorbed revenue losses over $75 million. Department stores also endured falling revenues, about $14 million, followed by the automobile sector, which posted a revenue loss of about $8.6 million.
Yet other sectors prospered. These included home and garden supply outlets, general merchandise emporiums, and sporting goods stores. In sum, the “winning” more than made up for the “losing” sectors.
Spending follows income, so
the sales jump shouldn’t surprise us. What may surprise is the source of the growth. Wages, the largest contributor to income, climbed from an average of $42,000 to a bit over $45,000. That’s a 7.7% increase, largest in years. But employment slipped. The decline, however, was not large enough to overcome rising wages, as overall wage and salaries increase 6.6%.
Wage growth still wasn’t the largest contributor to residents’ additional income. That came from federal transfer payments. In the two counties, they rose by about $405 million in 2020. What are transfer payments? Traditionally, they consist of flows from Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid programs. These program payments rose, but didn’t make up the bulk of the increase of checks from Washington, D.C.
Instead, it was the sum of a few quickly assembled, anti-COVID federal spending programs. Nearly $160 million of extended and augmented unemployment insurance poured into the two counties. Checks to individuals brought in an additional $127 million, while tax credits to businesses accounted for an increase of $116 million.
Overall, federal transfer payments made up one quarter of all income in the two counties in 2020. That’s up from about one fifth in 2019. Without this support, the local economy would have fared much worse.
Patrick Jones is executive director of the Institute of Public Policy & Economic Analysis at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.