Anheuser-Busch InBev, the parent company of Bud Light, has placed two of its marketing executives on leave after outcry from the beer brand's partnership with a transgender influencer. 

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch (A-B) launched a new marketing campaign Wednesday, the same day CEO Brendan Whitworth went on national television and declined to say if collaborating with a transgender star to market Bud Light was a mistake.

In an interview on CBS Mornings, Whitworth said that the conversation around Bud Light has "moved away from beer" in the weeks since transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video promoting the brand in April. Bud Light sales have plummeted after individuals offended by the partnership called for a boycott in protest. In May, Modelo overtook the A-B beer for the top-selling spot.



What's NABUR?