Spectators watch Danzas Multiculturales perform in traditional outfits during the 2nd Annual La Terraza de Main Street Cinco de Mayo celebration organized by Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Council May 14, 2022 at First Street and Wenatchee Avenue.
WENATCHEE — A fiesta will take place in downtown Wenatchee Saturday as the Hispanic Business Council will host its third annual La Terraza de Main Street community event.
Around 28 Hispanic-owned businesses will promote themselves and sell products like food, jewelry, clothing, candles, and more on Wenatchee Avenue between First and Second streets.
The street market will also include live music and entertainment from Latin American bands and dancers performing on stage during the event, as well as a beer and tequila garden to serve drinks.
“The main goal of it is to support local vendors that may not have storefronts and operate out of their house,” said Christian Barragan, memberships and events coordinator for the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The Hispanic Business Council is a subdivision of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“The purpose of the council is to be a bridge between the Hispanic community and the business community that’s current in the Wenatchee Valley,” Barragan said.
Vendors are not charged to have a place at the event because the event is paid for by sponsors, said Barragan.
“We’re trying to give them a voice and a place to get their brand and business out into the community,” Barragan said. “We also just want to show Hispanic appreciation.”
Barragan said that many of these businesses are at a disadvantage because they are first- or second-generation immigrants.
“It could be a language barrier or a cultural barrier where they don’t understand exactly what they need in place to operate,” Barragan said, “whether it’s they don’t have a storefront or the proper permits or licensing that’s holding them up from reaching that next step for their business.”
