220517-newslocal-cincodemayo 01.JPG (copy)

Spectators watch Danzas Multiculturales perform in traditional outfits during the 2nd Annual La Terraza de Main Street Cinco de Mayo celebration organized by Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Council May 14, 2022 at First Street and Wenatchee Avenue.

 World File photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — A fiesta will take place in downtown Wenatchee Saturday as the Hispanic Business Council will host its third annual La Terraza de Main Street community event.

Around 28 Hispanic-owned businesses will promote themselves and sell products like food, jewelry, clothing, candles, and more on Wenatchee Avenue between First and Second streets.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?