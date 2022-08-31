WENATCHEE — The last 44 lots to be platted as part of the Pheasant Hills subdivision in Sunnyslope were approved by Chelan County commissioners Tuesday.
The total subdivision has 94 single-family lots spread across 18.7 acres, according to county documents. The average lot size is approximately 6,141 square feet.
The Chelan County Hearing Examiner approved the phased subdivision in September 2019. The initial applicant, Danny Campbell of D&T Campbell Investments LLC, a California-based investment company, sold the development in February 2020 to Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, a Wenatchee developer, for about $3.4 million.
The neighborhood is located off Easy Street, and as part of the subdivision, follows along two new internal roads — Emma Drive and Salmon Drive.
Once the remaining 44 lots are built out, the subdivision is estimated to house about 249 people, with homes in the "middle- to high-income range," according to the SEPA checklist.
About 18 of the houses built as part of the first two phases sold in the past three months, according to Premier One Properties website. Most of these homes were listed for sale this year and sold for between $537,900 and $599,900.
