WENATCHEE — Finding the right apple variety for the right recipe is now easier thanks to a revamped and rebranded Washington Apple Commission website, waapple.org.
The nonprofit commission, which serves as the industry marketing arm for international promotions, at first simply intended to update the apple variety information, but one thing led to another.
"Enhancing the apple variety page led to a complete overhaul of the apple recipe portal," according to a commission press release. The website also provides an extensive history of Washington apple growing in the state and highlights the faces behind the industry.
It also meets the commission's goal of marketing and advertising fresh Washington apples internationally.
“The site is available in eight different languages besides English, so consumers in the U.S. and international markets have the opportunity to learn more about Washington apples and the dedication and care that makes them 'Grown with Goodness,'" said Rebecca Lyons, the commission's international marketing director.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone