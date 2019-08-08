YAKIMA — Just over 137 million boxes of apples are expected to be packed this year, an 18% increase from last year’s crop.
The forecast was issued Wednesday by the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, which surveys growers to generate the estimate, according to a press release.
Gala is expected to have the largest share of the crop at 23%, followed by Red Delicious at 20%, according to the forecast.
Fuji will make up 13% of the total and Granny Smith will be 12%, according to the forecast.
Around 13% of the crop is forecasted to be organic, according to the release.
“Favorable summer growing weather means that Washington growers are expecting a crop with excellent quality and finish,” WSTFA President Jon DeVaney said in the release.